BMO Introduces the BMO Money Multiplier Variable Term Deposit

First and only major Canadian financial institution to offer an investment structured this way

Offers 100 per cent principal protection by BMO, a guaranteed annual interest payment, and the potential to double the investment in as little as five years

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Today BMO Financial Group announced the launch of the BMO Money Multiplier Variable Term Deposit. The BMO Money Multiplier blends the characteristics of yield-generating and growth-oriented investments with the peace of mind of investments that secure the principle.



"The BMO Money Multiplier is a unique solution for investors with medium to long-term portfolio outlook, who want a secure and guaranteed investment," said Mathieu Lepine, Head, Term Investments, BMO Bank of Montreal. "The new solution is an investing option for new, cautious or performance driven investors interested in gaining exposure to the Canadian banking sector, with guaranteed protection."

The growth potential of the BMO Money Multiplier is driven by the strength of the Canadian banking sector. The potential to double an investment, the term to maturity and the maturity value of the BMO Money Multiplier are based on the price performance of the S&P/TSX Banks Index.

BMO is committed to delivering innovative investment solutions to help customers achieve their financial goals and better diversify their portfolios. Customers looking to learn more about the BMO Money Multiplier and where it might fit within an investment plan, can book an appointment with an investment professional at their local BMO branch.

For more information on the BMO Money Multiplier, please visit, www.bmo.com/moneymultiplier

For more information on investment options at BMO, please visit, www.bmo.com/investments

