Enables customers to verify their identity during remote onboarding process by uploading a photo of Canadian government-issued photo identification and a selfie

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO has expanded its digital verification solutions with the launch of Selfie ID – a new capability that provides Canadians with a convenient way to apply to open personal bank accounts and credit cards from their personal devices. The new capability builds on BMO's Automated Digital Enrolment solution, further providing customers a simple and digital remote onboarding experience.

As part of the account opening process, customers can now verify their identity by submitting a photo of Canadian government-issued photo identification (a driver's license, passport or permanent residence card) along with a selfie – a photo taken of themselves in the moment. The authenticity of both items are automatically verified and provide customers with a decision on their application in real time.

"We have continued to evolve the onboarding journey with a simple and digital experience that meets customers where they are" said Mathew Mehrotra, Chief Digital Officer, North American Personal and Business Banking and Wealth Management, BMO Financial Group. "Selfie ID provides a convenient, fast and secure digital method for customers to verify their identity without visiting a branch. This is another example of how we are building a digitally-enabled, future-ready bank, while helping our customers make real financial progress."

In addition to Selfie ID and Automated Digital Enrolment, BMO has recently introduced several leading digital experiences, for example:

Automated bill payments through BMO Quick Pay

A digital line of credit solution which provides customers with the option of applying for a line of credit on their mobile devices

Ability to reset or change a credit card PIN via online or mobile banking

BMO has been recognized for its digital innovations with several industry awards. BMO CashTrack was recognized at the 2020 BAI Global Innovation Awards and at the 2021 Celent Model Bank Awards in the financial wellness category. BMO's digital transformation was also recognized in two categories at the 2020 Business Transformation and Operational Excellence Industry Awards (BTOES).

