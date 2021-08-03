TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Insurance is now offering a suite of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment options for its Universal Life Insurance policyholders. Recognizing the increased interest in responsible investing, BMO Insurance's new ESG indexed accounts enable policyholders to align their investment preferences with their values and sustainability goals, while receiving the coverage and benefits of Universal Life Insurance.

"The increased awareness of social, environmental and economic issues over the past year have inspired many Canadians to take a responsible approach to their investment portfolios and wealth management, including insurance," said Daniel Walsh, SVP and Head, Individual Insurance & Annuities, BMO Insurance. "Offering ESG indexed accounts enables Canadians to enjoy the protection and assurance of life insurance on their own terms by also linking the returns on their policies to socially responsible companies that are consistent with their values, goals and priorities."

Bridging Values, Protection and Performance

By balancing performance with protection, BMO Insurance's ESG indexed accounts are designed with equity style returns, combined with the benefits of universal life insurance and the tax-deferred growth it offers. In addition to over 200 accounts currently offered, BMO Insurance Universal Life Insurance policyholders can select five new indexed accounts that are linked to the performance of ESG funds managed by BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM). The indexed accounts now available include:

BMO Balanced ESG ETF (ZESG)

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF (ESGA)

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (ESGY)

BMO Sustainable Opportunities Global Equity Fund

The ESG indexed accounts are available for any new or in force Life Dimensions, Life Dimensions (Low Fees) or Wealth Dimensions policy.

For more information on BMO Insurance's universal life investment options, please visit bmoinvestpro.ca.

For more information on BMO GAM's ESG solutions, please visit bmo.com/esg.

