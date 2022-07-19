For the second year running, BMO is collecting donations of soccer equipment to be refurbished and provided to youth from underserved communities

BMO is committed to uniting Canadians through soccer, creating more access to opportunities that matter

MONTREAL, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group, The Bank of Soccer, announced the launch of its award-winning, #Fanfini GearUp program. Now in its second year, the program aims to collect thousands of donations of soccer equipment that will be refurbished and distributed to youth from underserved communities in the Greater Montreal area. The program also aims to better the sport at the grassroots and pro level by making it both more accessible and more inclusive.

"Collecting soccer gear, refurbishing it and giving it back to the Greater Montreal sports community is one of the concrete steps BMO is taking to boost the circular economy," said Mélanie Miron, Senior Brand Manager at BMO Financial Group, Quebec. "Soccer is a sport that brings us together. Providing free equipment to young people in need supports local communities and allows us to live by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. We are proud to partner with Fondation des YMCA du Québec and CF Montréal who are truly committed to growing the game together."

Last year, BMO provided refurbished equipment to more than 2,500 young people thanks to hundreds of donations from across the community. To expand the #Fanfini GearUp program in 2022, BMO has placed donation boxes at 20 branches in the Greater Montreal Area. Fans, customers and employees have until August 31 to drop off any soccer equipment they'd like to donate to the community. Items can also be dropped off at:

The BMO Head Office at 129 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal

The BMO Branch at 1501 Ave. McGill College

Saputo Stadium during CF Montréal games and local soccer club tournaments sponsored by BMO

Participating YMCA centres in Greater Montreal

All items collected will be cleaned and refurbished before being distributed to youth from underserved communities through pop-up shops organized in collaboration with the Fondation des YMCA du Québec. Young people will be able to browse and select the pieces of equipment they need.

BMO is committed to working closely with its partners to continue to find new ways to implement programs that promote equity and diversity to build up the next generation of players, leaders and coaches. Our long-term commitment to the sport will ensure that it continues toepitomize togetherness, play and belonging for kids everywhere.

For a complete list of donation locations, visit bmofanfini.com.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Relations: Marie-Catherine Noël, Montreal, [email protected], 514-877-8224; Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia