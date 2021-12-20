TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO today announced the launch of BMO Global Money Transfer – a new fast and convenient feature providing a digital solution to sending money internationally. The new feature is the latest step in BMO's ongoing commitment to building a digitally enabled, future-ready bank.

BMO Global Money Transfer is available 24/7 through BMO's mobile banking app and offers greater flexibility and affordability with a $5 fee per transaction. The product also includes an easy-to-use 'Send Again' function for recurring transactions. Additional unique features include a currency watchlist and notifications allowing customers to track the status of transactions.

"With most of our customers being digitally active, we're excited to offer a convenient new feature to send money internationally through the BMO mobile banking app," said Gayle Ramsay, Head, Everyday Banking, Segments and Customer Growth, BMO Bank of Montreal. "Being able to easily reach loved ones overseas is important to helping our customers make real financial progress, especially during the holiday season. BMO is committed to meeting customers where they are and providing convenient digital solutions to meet their everyday banking needs."

The service fee will be waived for all BMO retail banking customers until January 31, 2022. Newcomers to Canada, BMO Premium and Private Banking customers will continue to benefit from no service fees.

Looking forward, BMO Global Money Transfer will be available through the Online Banking platform in early 2022.

BMO's new global money transfer capability builds on its commitment to offering a leading digital customer experience, including new AI-Driven Insights and Selfie ID verification solution, which provides customers with a convenient way to verify their identity when opening personal bank accounts and credit cards from their personal devices.

To learn more about BMO mobile banking and to download the BMO mobile app, visit: https://www.bmo.com/main/personal/ways-to-bank/get-started/mobile/.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

