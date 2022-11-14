Funds managed by BMO's new Global Equity team

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) today announced the launch of three new funds managed in conjunction with its new Global Equity Team.

The new actively managed Canadian and global income and growth funds offer innovative solutions for investors seeking exposure to growth opportunities and access to key sector portfolios that are designed to be flexible and scalable to respond to today's macro environment. Designed as a core, multi-asset solution, these funds may invest in a variety of regions or sectors, leveraging the investment expertise of BMO GAM's investment professionals. The new BMO Global Innovators Fund offers focused exposure to companies involved in the development of innovative products, processes or services and companies that may benefit from these innovations.

"The launch of our new funds leverages enhanced investment capabilities and builds on the strength and momentum of BMO GAM's new Global Equity Team," said Sadiq S. Adatia, Chief Investment Officer, BMO Global Asset Management. "These new funds bring the best ideas from the team to create solutions that meet a variety of investor needs."

BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, has qualified the following new funds and fund series:

BMO Canadian Income & Growth Fund (series A, T6, F, F6, I and Advisor Series). The fund's objective is to generate income and provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily, directly or indirectly, in Canadian equity and fixed income securities. The portfolio manager of the fund, BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMOAM), uses a combination of top down macro analysis and fundamental analysis. The fund is managed by Sadiq S. Adatia , Marchello Holditch , Lutz Zeitler , Jeff Elliott and Earl Davis .





(series A, T6, F, F6, I and Advisor Series). The fund's objective is to generate income and provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily, directly or indirectly, in Canadian equity and fixed income securities. The portfolio manager of the fund, BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMOAM), uses a combination of top down macro analysis and fundamental analysis. The fund is managed by , , , and . BMO Global Income & Growth Fund (series A, T6, F, F6, I and Advisor Series). The fund's objective is to generate income and provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily, directly or indirectly, in equity and fixed income securities from around the world. The portfolio manager of the fund, BMOAM, uses a combination of top down macro analysis and fundamental analysis. The fund is managed by Sadiq S. Adatia , Marchello Holditch , Jeff Elliott and Earl Davis .





(series A, T6, F, F6, I and Advisor Series). The fund's objective is to generate income and provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily, directly or indirectly, in equity and fixed income securities from around the world. The portfolio manager of the fund, BMOAM, uses a combination of top down macro analysis and fundamental analysis. The fund is managed by , , and . BMO Global Innovators Fund (series A, T6, F, F6, I and Advisor Series). The fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in the development of innovative products, processes or services and companies that may benefit from these innovations from around the world. The portfolio manager of the fund, BMOAM, employs fundamental analysis to identify and select equities that trade below their intrinsic value and demonstrate superior earnings growth. The fund is managed by Malcolm White and Jeremy Yang .

Change of Portfolio Manager in 3 additional funds

In addition, three other funds will have a previously announced change in portfolio managers. Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited (formerly BMO Asset Management Limited) was replaced by BMOAM as portfolio manager of BMO Global Equity Class and BMO Global Equity Fund. In addition, Macquarie Investment Management Advisers was replaced by BMOAM as portfolio manager of BMO Global Infrastructure Fund.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors. Products and services are only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

