TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) continues to enhance its capabilities in the alternative investment space with the launch of the BMO Georgian Alignment II Access Fund LP (Access Fund). This new fund offers an opportunity for Canadian accredited investors to gain exposure to privately-held companies, a part of the real economy traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

Georgian is a leading investor in high-growth technology companies. The Access Fund will have exposure to Georgian's curated set of privately-held North American software companies that focus on areas such as cybersecurity, social engagement, and industrial automation. Collectively, these companies have established market demand, attractive growth prospects and a history of working with Georgian built through years of prior investment.

"We are excited to offer a ladder into the walled garden of private markets," said Jeffrey Shell, Head of Alternative Investments, BMO Global Asset Management. "Investing in privately-held technology companies has long been among the most successful strategies to grow wealth, and could play an important role in appropriately diversified portfolios. The Access Fund provides an exclusive opportunity for accredited investors to gain exposure to established companies in areas essential to today's economy and forming the backbone of where we're headed. These companies benefit from Georgian's impressive approach to achieve their true potential, leveraging bespoke technology tools, advanced research and development and customized guidance from experienced senior leadership."

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of CAD$1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Georgian

Founded in 2008, Georgian Partners Growth LP and its affiliates (Georgian) is an investor in high growth technology companies. Georgian leverages cutting-edge technology to disrupt the business of investing – including automated sourcing of candidates to invest in and digital communities to collaborate and share great ideas. Their technology-driven approach includes a dedicated R&D team that helps create business solutions to generate high return on investment for portfolio companies.

As of September 30, 2022, Georgian has raised US$4.2B in funding across 67 investments. Georgian thrives through diversity (48% of staff are women, 52% underrepresented groups) and has been recognized as #2 on the list of Great Places to Work in Canada with under 100 employees.

Disclaimer

Under no circumstances is this news release to be construed as an offer to sell securities or the provision of advice in relation to any securities. Any offer or sale of any securities referenced in this news release will be made pursuant to the Access Fund's confidential offering memorandum or similar document, to eligible investors who qualify as "accredited investors" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Access Fund described herein is not intended for investors outside of Canada. In addition, any offer or sale of, or advice related to, any securities referenced in this news release will be made only by a dealer registered in the appropriate category or relying on an exemption from registration. No Canadian securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon the information contained in this news release or the merits of any securities referenced in this news release, and any representation to the contrary is an offence. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. Interests in the Access Fund may not be offered or sold in the United States and may not be purchased by any U.S. person or sold to any U.S. person.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under license.

