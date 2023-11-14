BMO Mutual Funds received top honours in four Fund categories

BMO ETFs were awarded the top spot in six ETF categories

BMO GAM was recognized for excellence in several categories including Canadian fixed income, Canadian equity and U.S. small/mid cap equity

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) was recognized at the 2023 Canada LSEG Lipper Fund Awards in both the Fund and ETF categories, taking home ten awards in total. BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) claimed six top honours and BMO Mutual Funds were recognized as being best in class in four categories.

The annual Canada LSEG Lipper Awards honour funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

"BMO GAM's recognition at the 2023 Canada LSEG Lipper Awards is a testament to the portfolio management team's strong work ethic and determination as we aim to be the best in the ETF business," said Sara Petrcich, Head of ETFs & Structured Solutions, BMO Global Asset Management. "We will continue to create new and innovative solutions in the ETF and mutual fund space to help investors diversify their investments and achieve financial progress."

The following BMO ETFs received top honours in the following categories:

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (Ticker: ZLB) – Best Canadian Equity ETF Fund over 10 years

The following BMO Mutual Funds received top honours in the following categories:

BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd. (Series F) – Best Canadian Fixed Income Balanced fund over 3 years

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds or BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., a financial services firm and separate entity from Bank of Montreal. BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and portfolio manager and separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence. The ETF referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which such ETF is based. The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with the Manager and any related ETF.

The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by the Manager. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

The highest 20% of funds in each classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return, the next 20% receive a rating of 4, the middle 20% are rated 3, the next 20% are rated 2 and the lowest 20% are rated 1.

BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd. (Series F)) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced for 3 year periods ending October 2023 out of a classification total of 356 ] funds (three years), 318 funds (five years), 236 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended October, 2023] was -3.85%(one year), 6.85 (three years), 2.10% (five years), 2.40% (ten years) and 4.47% (since inception on July 15, 2003).

BMO World Bond Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Global Fixed Income category for 10 years periods ending October 2023 out of a classification total of 352 funds (three years), 252 funds (five years), 103 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 2023 was 0.08% (one year), -4.17% (three years), 0.17% (five years), 2.35% (ten years) and 3.04% (since inception on November 3, 2008).

BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the US Small/Mid Cap Equity category for 3 and 5 years periods ending October 2023 out of a classification total of 269 funds (three years) and 202 funds (five years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 2023 was 0.69% (one year), 14.27% (three years), 9.35% (five years), and 7.09% (since inception on May 14,2018).

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Equity ETF category for 10 years periods ending October 2023 out of a classification total of 585 funds (three years), 512 funds (five years), 338 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 2023 was 3.02% (one year), 9.86% (three years), 8.95% (five years), 9.49% (ten years) and 10.95% (since inception on October 21, 2011).

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Fixed Income ETF category for 10 years periods ending October 2023 out of a classification total of 552 funds (three years), 491 funds (five years), 314 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 2023 was -0.90% (one year), -4.59% (three years), 0.46% (five years), 1.62% (ten years) and 1.47% (since inception on March 19, 2013).

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity ETF category for 5 years periods ending October 2023 out of a classification total of 1807 funds (three years) and 1597 funds (five years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 2023 was 22.98% (one year), 8.70% (three years), 12.33% (five years), and 12.29% (since inception on November 5, 2014).

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Sector Equity ETF category for 3 years periods ending October 2023 out of a classification total of 169 funds (three years), 132 funds (five years), 76 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 2023 was 4.84% (one year), 11.52% (three years), 5.89% (five years), 6.86% (ten years) and 9.47% (since inception on November 14, 2012).

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF was awarded the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the US Equity ETF category for 5 and 10 years periods ending October 2023 out of a classification total of 1374 funds (three years), 1138 funds (five years), 600 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 2023 was 11.70% (one year), 11.47% (three years), 11.78% (five years), 13.95% (ten years) and 15.90% (since inception on November 14, 2012).

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

