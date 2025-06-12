TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM"), the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of BMO Human Capital Factor US Equity ETF (Cboe Canada: ZHC) (the "BMO ETF").

BMO Human Capital Factor US Equity ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation primarily by investing, directly or indirectly, in equity securities of US issuers that possess strong corporate culture. The BMO ETF will primarily invest in companies that score highly in the management of human capital, which seeks to link company culture and equity performance in a quantifiable factor.

BMOAM, as portfolio adviser, will select equity securities for the BMO ETF's portfolio using third party data and methodologies developed by Irrational Capital LLC that consider non-financial dimensions including, without limitation, the following:

Direct managerial relationships

Organizational alignment

Engagement

Innovation

Organizational effectiveness

Emotional connection

Extrinsic motivation

BMO Human Capital Factor US Equity ETF has closed its initial offering of units and is listed and trading on Cboe Canada Inc.

For more information, please visit www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or the simplified prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. Exchange-traded funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

