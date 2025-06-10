/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS/

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management ('BMO GAM') today announced the launch of its new Alpha Managers Hedge Fund ('Fund'), complementing BMO GAM's innovative suite of alternative investment strategies for accredited investors. The new fund combines high-conviction strategies from global hedge fund managers and aims to deliver alpha, low volatility and less correlated returns to traditional asset classes.

BMO GAM's Alpha Managers Hedge Fund portfolio was designed in collaboration with Goldman Sachs Asset Management ('GSAM') and draws upon the combined expertise of the two firms to deliver a well-diversified absolute return strategy to eligible Canadian investors. The Fund's investor-friendly evergreen structure allows for a convenient access to top performing strategies and hedge fund managers, in a "one-stop" evergreen format, available for purchase and rebalancing monthly.

"This is an exciting collaboration for BMO GAM, as we continue to develop and expand our Alternative investment offerings with innovative solutions that bring private markets and hedge fund investment strategies to even more investors across Canada," said Sara Petrcich, Head, ETFs & Alternatives, BMO GAM. "The Alpha Managers Hedge Fund, in collaboration with GSAM's External Investing Group (XIG), generally seeks to feature proven fund managers, with low volatility, low beta and low correlation strategies, which is what many clients are telling us they want in their portfolio, as they seek to diversify from traditional asset class exposures."

"Investors are looking to hedge funds for alpha generation as volatility and performance dispersion increase. Hedge funds can offer skill-based, uncorrelated returns in liquid form, but there are thousands of managers to choose from and access to compelling investment managers are often open to only a select few. GSAM has decades of experience in identifying and forging partnerships with elite third-party investment managers and delivering them to clients in portfolios customized to their investment objectives and risk tolerances. We look forward to working with BMO," said Kyle Kniffen, Global Head of Alternatives for Wealth at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Alpha Managers Hedge Fund draws on the expertise of GSAM's External Investing Group (XIG), one of the largest external hedge fund platforms in the world. XIG's platform, with expertise and global scale across the risk, return and liquidity spectrum, allows the creation of a tailored and dynamic solution on the back of a highly discerning manger selection process. The portfolio is designed to help mitigate market risks, using high conviction hedge fund managers and seeking to deliver investment alpha across market environments.

Alpha Managers Hedge Fund complements BMO GAM's alternative investment offerings, which include BMO Carlyle Private Equity Strategies Fund and BMO Partners Group Private Markets Fund.

For more information regarding alternative investments at BMO GAM, please visit: BMO Global Asset Management Alternative Investments

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2025.

Disclaimers

The information provided herein does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy, or an offer to sell securities nor should the information be relied upon as investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Certain statements included herein constitute forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect BMO GAM's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although BMO GAM believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. BMO GAM undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

An investment in the Fund is speculative. A subscription for units of the Fund should be considered only by persons financially able to maintain their investment and who can bear the risk of loss associated with an investment in the Fund. Prospective investors should consult with their own independent professional legal, tax, investment and financial advisors before purchasing units of the Fund in order to determine the appropriateness of this investment in relation to their financial and investment objectives and in relation to the tax consequences of any such investment.

Prospective investors should consider the risks described in the confidential offering memorandum (OM) of the Fund before purchasing units of the Fund. Any or all of these risks, or other as yet unidentified risks, may have a material adverse effect on the Fund's business and/or the return to investors.

In addition to the risks described in the Fund's OM, the Fund will bear the risks associated with its investment in a Cayman Islands limited liability company (the Master Fund), managed by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., in proportion to the amount of the Fund's investment in the Master Fund, as the Fund will invest substantially all of its assets in the Master Fund through intermediary vehicles. Prospective investors in the Fund should therefore carefully consider the risks described under the private placement memorandum (PPM) of the Master Fund. Certain institutional investors could access the Master Fund through an intermediary fund structured as an Ontario limited partnership, the features of such investors' investment may vary from those described herein.

Goldman Sachs and its affiliates are not in any way responsible for the accuracy, completeness or adequacy of the information contained herein, other than any information provided by GSAM specifically for inclusion herein. The Fund described herein is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. Goldman Sachs and its affiliates are not directly or indirectly involved in the management, marketing or distribution of the Fund described herein. Each potential investor understands that such potential investor is not a direct investor in a Goldman Sachs fund, has no privity of contract with Goldman Sachs or its affiliates and will not have recourse against Goldman Sachs or its affiliates. As with any alternative investment, there are risks and potential downside. Please refer to the Master Fund's PPM and any views expressed by BMO GAM regarding Goldman Sachs and its affiliates are not those of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. The Fund is managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors. Products and services are only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

