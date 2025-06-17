Lumi Assistant empowers employees to deliver faster, more personalized service to help clients make real financial progress.

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it has received two awards for digital innovation for its launch of Lumi Assistant, a new AI-powered tool that simplifies and accelerates employees' access to critical information to provide advice and guidance to clients:

"Best Use of Gen AI for Customer Experience – Canada " by the Digital CX Awards from The Digital Banker: The Digital CX Awards from The Digital Banker is the world's only program dedicated to recognizing pioneering innovation in the Digital Customer Experience across the Financial Services ecosystem. The awards honour excellence in the use of digital assets within the financial services industry and celebrate contributions to innovations, technological enhancements, and commitments to digital transformation.





The Digital CX Awards from The Digital Banker is the world's only program dedicated to recognizing pioneering innovation in the Digital Customer Experience across the Financial Services ecosystem. The awards honour excellence in the use of digital assets within the financial services industry and celebrate contributions to innovations, technological enhancements, and commitments to digital transformation. "Top Innovation in Finance – North America " by Global Finance's Top Financial Innovations 2025: Global Finance's twelfth annual awards program recognizes companies that identify new paths and design new tools in finance.

"By equipping our frontline teams with real-time, AI-powered access to policies, procedures and resources, Lumi empowers employees to deliver faster, more targeted service that helps clients make real financial progress,"" said Lori Bieda, Chief Data Analytics Officer, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO. "These recognitions are a testament to BMO's commitment to innovation and leadership in digital transformation."

Launched in May 2025, Lumi Assistant helps BMO employees across the organization instantly access policies, procedures, job aids, operations management guides, and standard operating procedures in both English and French. The tool simplifies and accelerates access to critical information and summarizes documents, answers specific questions, and offers actionable insights in real time and in a natural language to help employees support clients' enquiries rapidly.

To learn more about how BMO can help customers make financial progress, visit www.bmo.com/main/personal.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996