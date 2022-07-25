The new Global Equity team are the latest among 50 recent hires across BMO GAM to accelerate growth in key areas

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) today announced a significant expansion of its strategic investment and portfolio management capabilities with the addition of a new highly experienced Global Equity team.

Building on BMO GAM's commitment to growing its business in Canada, the new Toronto-based team is comprised of 13 investment professionals who bring key global sector expertise and will partner with BMO GAM's product, sales, and investment groups to develop innovative products and solutions that address investors' evolving needs to achieve better outcomes.

BMO's Global Equity Team are among the latest of more than 50 investment professionals who have recently joined BMO GAM in key growth areas including equities, bonds, quantitative investing, responsible investing, ETFs, alternatives, and trading as the business continues to enhance its investment capabilities. Working together, the BMO GAM team bridges active and passive investing strategies as part of a total portfolio for investors.

"I'm delighted to welcome this exceptional Global Equity team to BMO GAM," said Sadiq S. Adatia, Chief Investment Officer, BMO GAM. "These experienced professionals with a strong investment track record will help us further broaden our in-house capabilities, innovate, be a market leader and deliver for our clients. They have a history of strong performance in the global equities space, success in growing assets, and collectively managed $20 billion of assets under management."

"We are committed to the growth of BMO GAM in Canada. This team has a long history of collaboration with each individual bringing deep expertise in the international and global sectors to make joint portfolio decisions and share insights and knowledge across various asset classes," said Kristi Mitchem, Chief Executive Officer, BMO GAM. "This level of collaboration is critical for us as we all work together to deliver for our clients and complements our team very well."

The Global Equity team consists of the following investment professionals:

Jeff Elliot - Portfolio Manager, Healthcare

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors. Products and services are only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

