BMO Financial Group Recognized with 2019 True North Social Impact Award

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced it has received the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Canada's True North Social Impact award. The award recognizes the bank's meaningful social contributions across North America over the past year.

By honouring the award recipient's positive contribution to society, AmCham Canada is encouraging the cross-border community to extend its focus beyond trade and the economy to further build on the affirmative and constructive collaboration between the U.S. and Canada. Companies are awarded for social impact initiatives including continuous training and skills development, education and apprenticeships, charitable initiatives, environmental efforts, or mental health and wellness programs.

"As a leading cross-border bank with a proud history of helping clients in both the U.S. and Canada, we see the impact an organization can have on the areas it touches," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets and Executive Committee cross border sponsor. "A driving force behind our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life is our commitment to build a thriving economy, an inclusive society, and a sustainable future. We are focused on being a catalyst for change in the communities where we live and work."

Over the past year, BMO has made a number of significant contributions across communities in both Canada and the U.S. including:

Earlier this year, BMO announced commitments to support a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society, as part of the bank's purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in Business and Life.

, BMO Harris Bank announced a commitment to United Way of Metro Chicago supporting the United Way's Neighbourhood Network, an initiative designed to reduce economic disparity and create sustainable opportunities across neighbourhoods. Last year, BMO also announced a commitment to United Way Greater Toronto to encourage economic growth and launched an initiative to bring together business leaders to work with community on reducing economic disparity. In 2018, BMO participated in over $10 billion in financing for renewable energy projects and has jointly led sustainable bond issuances for Ontario , Quebec and the World Bank. This commitment represents the next step in BMO's strategic vision to help clients achieve their sustainability objectives.

To learn more about BMO and the bank's cross-border capabilities, please visit: https://www.bmo.com/main/personal/bank-accounts/cross-border-banking#--tabs-1574086614056-

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

