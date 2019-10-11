BMO Financial Group Celebrates 2019 International Day of the Girl

Four BMO executives, along with Michele Bailey , President and CEO of Blazing Agency, shared their seats with young women leaders to promote leadership skills and mentorship

, President and CEO of Blazing Agency, shared their seats with young women leaders to promote leadership skills and mentorship Joanna Rotenberg , Group Head, BMO Wealth Management hosted a roundtable discussion between youth and women leaders

, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management hosted a roundtable discussion between youth and women leaders Mona Malone , Chief Human Resources Officer, BMO Financial Group and Caroline Riseboro , President and CEO, Plan International Canada, along with youth ambassadors, BMO women leaders and Plan representatives closed the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 10

"In the two years BMO has acted as Executive Sponsor of the Girls Belong Here program, we've been inspired by the passion, intelligence, curiosity and fierce confidence of these young women," says Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of People & Culture. "We are committed to building a sustainable future, anchored in a thriving economy in which all participate with zero barriers. Supporting Girls Belong Here is an important way we live our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good, in business and in life."

"When girls and young women can envision themselves in positions of power, they begin to understand that their voices are not only valued – they are imperative to strong, inclusive leadership," said Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. "I'm grateful for BMO's commitment to our mission and for creating meaningful opportunities for young women to unleash their inherent power."

Additional initiatives and highlights of BMO's work to advance gender equality include:

A commitment to double the bank's industry leading support for women entrepreneurs as part of its Purpose commitments

In 2018, BMO announced it is making $3 billion in capital available over the next three years for Canadian women business owners

in capital available over the next three years for Canadian women business owners A dedicated website, www.bmoforwomen.com, which provides tools and educational resources for women entrepreneurs, including podcast series Her Money, Her Way

Honouring the achievements of business and community women leaders through the BMO Celebrating Women Program

40 per cent of BMO's senior leadership roles are held by women

BMO Financial Group has been named to Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index for the four consecutive years

BMO Harris Bank appeared on Forbes' 2019 ranking of America's Best Employers For Diversity

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. The organization has been building powerful partnerships for children for over 80 years and is now active in more than 70 countries. Plan International Canada calls on all Canadians to Defy Normal: to believe in the power and potential of every child and to take a stand anywhere children are oppressed, exploited or left behind and anywhere girls aren't equally valued to create a world where all can unleash their full potential. Visit plancanada.ca for more information and follow @PlanCanada on social media to #DefyNormal and join the conversation.

About International Day of the Girl

In 2009, Plan International Canada led an extensive two-year campaign that engaged thousands of Canadians in a call for an International Day of the Girl as part of Because I am a Girl, a global initiative to end gender inequality and recognize girls' rights as human rights. In December 2011, with unanimous all-party support, the Canadian government led the United Nations to officially declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl.

