TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of the new BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (ZWGD).

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the price of gold bullion, net of fees and expenses, by investing directly or indirectly in long-term holdings of unencumbered gold bullion, while mitigating some downside risk through the use of a covered call spread strategy.

The new BMO ETF offers investors another way to invest in precious metals and complements BMO's innovative line-up of physical gold ETFs, which includes:

BMO Gold Bullion ETF (ZGLD/ZGLD.U)

BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF (ZGLH)

"The new BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF is an example of the innovative products BMO GAM is bringing to investors, offering exposure to physical gold while at the same time providing a stream of cashflow," said Bipan Rai, Managing Director, Head of ETF & Structured Solutions Strategy, BMO Global Asset Management. "For investors seeking exposure to gold, this ETF is a new strategy for them to consider and may have a place within their portfolio."

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF has closed its initial offering of units and is listed and trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Advantages of Investing in Gold*

Exposure to physical gold can be a good portfolio building block, as historically, precious metals tend to have a lower correlation to traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds and offers investors an effective way to diversify their portfolio.

Gold has historically provided positive rates of return in rising/high inflation market conditions.

Gold has long been classified as a safe haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty.

* Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or the simplified prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This communication is for information purposes only. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as investment, tax or legal advice to any party. Particular investments and/or trading strategies should be evaluated, and professional advice should be obtained with respect to any circumstance.

Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. Exchange-traded funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996