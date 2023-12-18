BMO Employees Donate $31 Million to Charitable Partners in 2023

BMO's employee giving campaign ranks number one globally by United Way Worldwide

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO today announced that 88 per cent of its employees have donated $31 million to the United Way and thousands of other community organizations across North America, exceeding the bank's industry-leading Employee Giving campaign by $3 million.

"BMO's commitment to giving is guided by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, for our clients, colleagues and the communities we serve," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "This year Team BMO's world-class campaign will help countless people at a time when they need it most and help us all make progress for a thriving economy, a sustainable future and an inclusive society."

Over the past five years, BMO employees donated more than $130 million to charities across North America. These donations help address the disproportionate impacts felt more acutely by the most vulnerable in our society, and help drive progress in a year that saw higher costs for basic life essentials.

"We're so pleased to continue working with BMO and its employees who continue to be among United Way's strongest champions," said Daniele Zanotti, President & CEO, United Way Greater Toronto. "BMO's industry-leading campaign ranks number one globally in employee giving and participation by United Way Worldwide. That means more impact, more donations, more opportunity to make a difference for our community, and now more than ever we celebrate this partnership."

BMO has a proud 206-year legacy of community building across North America, and BMO's strategic partnership with United Way reflects its commitment to organizations that support critical services when communities need it most. BMO and United Way Greater Toronto work to bring inclusive, local, economic opportunities to a marginalized area of the city and was recognized by the United Nations for its innovative approach. Similarly, BMO's support of the Neighbourhood Network with United Way of Metro Chicago has expanded to bring economic prosperity to 17 communities in Chicago's south suburbs. This involvement continues with BMO's support for United Way New York, Centraide in Montreal and continues in its expanded U.S. footprint with BMO's latest announcement to support household financial stability in California through United Way Bay Area's best-in-class SparkPoint network.

BMO partners with United Way to convene against critical issues, driving sustainable and meaningful change, and driving progress in our communities. The breadth of the partnership last year spanned $13 million in employee giving, approximately $7 million in corporate donations, and volunteerism at the community and Board level.

BMO's Partnership with United Way

BMO is a long-time partner of United Way in its mission to support agencies that build and directly serve neighbourhoods throughout North America. With its unique capability to identify needs and support wide-reaching front-line programs, United Way is reducing economic disparities and joins BMO in driving real progress in the communities we serve.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2022, our social impact included more than $69 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 50,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $26 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

