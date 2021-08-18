TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced a donation of $100,000 to support organizations providing relief and recovery efforts in Haiti following the devastating earthquake on August 14 and Tropical Storm Grace that swept into Haiti on Monday.

"All of us at BMO stand with the people of Haiti as they deal with the tragic aftermath of the weekend earthquake and current Tropical Storm Grace that have struck the island nation," said Vittorio Pellegrino, Regional President, Personal Banking, Quebec and Eastern Ontario, Bank of Montreal. "In addition to BMO joining other Canadian financial institutions to support immediate and ongoing relief efforts on the ground, our thoughts are also with the more than 100,000 Canadians of Haitian descent who call Montreal, Canada home and all of our customers, employees and community members who have been impacted by these tragic events in Haiti."

Responding to communities in need is a key part of BMO's purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and our commitment for an inclusive society. BMO's donation will be directed to the Canadian Red Cross and UNICEF Canada and will serve immediate and continuing on-the-ground needs of those impacted by the events over the last week.

Those wishing to support Haiti relief efforts can visit: the Canadian Red Cross and UNICEF Canada.

