TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - For the fifth consecutive year, a BMO Financial Group leader is among the recipients of the WXN (Women's Executive Network) Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards.

Sheri Griffiths, Senior Vice President, Head, Greater Ontario, Canadian Commercial Banking, has been recognized for her leadership and will be celebrated along with 105 honourees in various categories at the virtual Top 100 Awards Gala on Thursday, December 3. In addition to marking this achievement, BMO is sponsoring the Entrepreneurs Award, recognizing 14 women business owners who are growing their businesses while navigating challenging circumstances during the pandemic. The sponsorship is part of BMO's ongoing work to support small businesses in making real financial progress, especially those led by women.

Launched in 2003, the Top 100 Awards celebrate the incredible accomplishments of Canada's leading female executive talent as well as their organizations and networks. The awards serve to recognize talented leaders in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors as well as inspire the current and next generation of women to push the boundaries of what's possible. The winners are selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada.

Named to Canada's Most Powerful Women list, Sheri Griffiths has an MBA from Dalhousie University and more than three decades of extensive retail and commercial banking experience. Her tenure at BMO spans 20 years; in her current role, she leads Commercial Banking throughout Greater Ontario. She is an executive sponsor of BMO for Women, a program which supports and advances women in business; she also leads the Canadian Commercial Banking National Diversity and Inclusion Council, which supports BMO's commitment to building a future with zero barriers to inclusion. Griffiths' deep passion for supporting women entrepreneurs, creating a culture of equality, and empowering those around her have contributed to her standing among WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women.

"Known for her leadership, mentorship, and efforts to advance the success of women business owners, Sheri Griffiths is truly deserving of this outstanding achievement – especially as she actively grows the good for customers and colleagues," said Mona Malone, Head of People & Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer, BMO Financial Group. "Supporting women business leaders and owners is an ongoing commitment for BMO. In a year when the pandemic has disproportionately affected their livelihoods, we're also proud to recognize the perseverance of women entrepreneurs through our sponsorship of the Top 100 Awards."

As part of the awards program, 14 women will be recognized with the BMO Entrepreneurs Award for their flourishing success. The list of winning entrepreneurs can be found here.

Throughout November, the recipients of the BMO-sponsored award have been included in various virtual events with the bank's senior leaders, such as thought-leadership presentations, roundtable discussions, and networking luncheons with fellow honourees.

As part of BMO's ongoing support of small and women-led businesses, recent initiatives focused on female entrepreneurs include:

The BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program awarded $100,000 in grants to women business owners on Women's Entrepreneurship Day

in grants to women business owners on Women's Entrepreneurship Day Creation of a new women-owned business directory to encourage consumers to buy women-owned products and services

Ongoing work to double the bank's industry-leading support for women entrepreneurs as part of its Purpose commitments, along with its ongoing investment of $3 billion in capital over three years to women-owned businesses and programs across Canada to ensure they succeed, and an online training module to aid Relationship Managers in having more in-depth conversations with women business owners and investors

in capital over three years to women-owned businesses and programs across to ensure they succeed, and an online training module to aid Relationship Managers in having more in-depth conversations with women business owners and investors Online resource centre for women at bmoforwomen.com that provides critical advice for building a successful business through workshops, webinars, and award-winning podcast, Bold(h)er

For more information about WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women, please visit: https://wxnetwork.com/page/top100awards. For more information on BMO for Women, visit: https://bmoforwomen.com/ourcommitment/.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $949 billion as of October 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

