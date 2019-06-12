BMO Celebrates Support for LGTBQ2+ and Pride Month

BMO returns as Platinum Sponsor for Toronto pride & remembrance run, the largest fundraising event held during Toronto's Pride Month celebrations

Supports Pride activities in more than 20 communities across North America

Expands Gender Pronoun Initiative to 50 branches to foster gender inclusivity

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Throughout June, BMO Financial Group is reaffirming its commitment to supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and two-spirited (LGBTQ2+) community. The bank is once again the Platinum Sponsor for the 24th annual pride & remembrance run, which will see nearly 2,000 participants lace up for the largest fundraising event held during Toronto Pride Month. Additionally, BMO is sponsoring more than 20 events across North America, and is expanding its Gender Pronoun Initiative to foster inclusivity in BMO branch locations.

"BMO proudly stands with the LGBTQ2+ community. Every day, LGTBQ2+ individuals are courageous in simply living their lives on their own terms, all too often having to defend their basic human rights and live without fear," said Mona Malone, Head of People & Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer, BMO Financial Group. "At BMO, we believe it is our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and in life, which includes a commitment to fostering an inclusive society by being a catalyst for positive change. This is the driving force behind our 20-year commitment to the Pride movement, and to fostering diversity and inclusion both inside our walls, and throughout our communities."

Sponsorship of the pride & remembrance run

The pride & remembrance run is an annual event promoting and fostering spirit, goodwill and sportsmanship in the LGBTQ2+ community. The annual 5k run or 3k walk will take place on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The run coincides with Toronto Pride, which is devoted to the celebration and support of Toronto's diverse LGBTQ2+ community. In addition to being one of the most popular running events in the GTA, the Run raises critical funds for LGBTQ2+ projects and initiatives benefiting the community. Since its founding, the Pride and Remembrance Association has raised over $1.8 million for local charities that support the LGBTQ2+ community.

This year, participants will raise money to benefit five Toronto organizations: The 519's bOlder Together program; the AIDS Committee of Toronto (ACT); the Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention; the Inside Out LGBT Film Festival; and The Pride and Remembrance Foundation. One hundred per cent of the donations go directly to these organizations as they continue invaluable work that changes the lives of people in communities across Canada.

North America-wide event support

BMO is proud to support Pride events in more than 20 communities of all sizes across North America including partnering with the Chicago Bulls for co-branded float in the Chicago Pride Parade for the 4th consecutive year, as well as in Chicago (Backlot Bash), Milwaukee (PrideFest), Montreal (Community Day), Indianapolis (Cadillac Barbie IN Pride Parade), and Winnipeg (Two-Spirit Pow Wow).

BMO's Gender Pronoun Initiative expands to 50+ branch locations

First launched in 2017 at BMO's King and Yonge Street branch, the program both helps to inform transgender, non-binary and gender-fluid customers that it provides a safe space for their communities and give them the agency to share their pronouns with representatives, as well as helping educate BMO team members on gender inclusivity.

In 2019, the program will be expanded to 50+ branches in Canada and in the United States.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $830 billion as of April 30, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About the pride & remembrance run

In 1996, three gay athletes founded the pride & remembrance run, an annual five-kilometre run / three-kilometre walk coinciding with Toronto's Pride Festival. It was dedicated to partnering the themes of PRIDE and REMEMBRANCE with community celebration and personal achievement.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Julie Smithers, Toronto, julie.smithers@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996