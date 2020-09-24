Annual program donates a day's worth of trading commissions generated by BMO Capital Markets globally

Has raised over C$26 million and supported more than 5000 students since 2005

TORONTO, NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Capital Markets today announced that its 2020 Equity Through Education trading day raised C$1.6 million toward educational assistance for students in North America and the UK.

Every year, BMO Capital Markets donates a day of institutional equity trading commissions from the U.S., Canada and the UK to charities helping under-privileged students through scholarships, bursaries and other academic programs. Since the program's introduction in 2005, over C$26 million has been raised and more than 5000 students have been provided with greater access to education.

"I'm proud of our Equity Through Education trading day, an annual event that helps us to boldly grow the good, even during these extraordinary times," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "Now in its 16th year, it's an impactful program that enables us, together with our clients, to partner with charities offering critical scholarships, bursaries, mentoring programs and development opportunities to bright and promising students across North America and the UK."

"Organizations like the Jackie Robinson Foundation could not do the important work that they do without the financial contributions of corporate sponsors like BMO Capital Markets and the Equity Through Education program," said Josiah Hood, Jackie Robinson Scholar and Senior Associate, BMO Global Asset Management. "In a time when racial disparities are being called into focus, it is even more important to continue to support organizations driving substantive change. My life has been transformed because of the investment that the Jackie Robinson Foundation made in me."

"Through the Equity through Education program and Lime Connect, I received a scholarship of $10000, which I used to help fund my pursuit of a master's degree. I also got the opportunity to intern with BMO, which led to a full-time role," said Shalini Menon, Lime Connect Scholar and Analyst, BMO Capital Markets. "As a person who is blind, I'm excited to have the chance to work with BMO to figure out how to make financial technologies and systems accessible to help make the financial industry more inclusive and pave the way for other individuals who are blind and who want to pursue a career in banking."

The proceeds from this year's Equity Through Education trading day will go to the following nine charities:

