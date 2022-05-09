BMO Becomes the World's First Financial Institution to Launch Twitch Channel Helping Gamers Level-up in Gaming and their Finances

The launch of BMO NXT LVL channel on Twitch reimagines how and where people can connect with their bank

BMO hires Gaming Relations Specialist, a global first for any financial institution

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced the launch of BMO NXT LVL, a first-of-its-kind communications platform, on Twitch, known for its massive gaming community; with content intersecting gaming culture and personal finances. Driven by a commitment to authenticity, BMO NXT LVL will help gamers level up in-game and in life by connecting and engaging with them in the digital spaces where they are.

To drive the innovative initiative, BMO created the Gaming Relations Specialist (GRS) role, a global first for any financial institution. The GRS will host BMO NXT LVL, while engaging in insightful discussions on gaming and personal finances with influential guests through live-streamed and social content.

To recruit its GRS, BMO looked within to find a charismatic and engaging gamer at the bank. Of the 50 employees who vied for the role, Sean Frame (aka @BMO_GRS), a Personal Banker from Windsor, Ontario demonstrated that he had everything it takes to become BMO's first GRS.

"BMO is thrilled to welcome Sean into his new role as our first ever Gaming Relations Specialist," said Maja Neable, BMO CMO, Personal and Business Banking & Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Marketing. "As a longtime BMO employee, Sean's passion and knowledge for banking and gaming alike will be the perfect combination to drive deep engagement and meaningful conversations with gamers and influencers in this exciting space."

In partnership with advertising agency FCB Toronto and media agency UM, BMO will launch season one with its first stream of BMO NXT LVL on May 13. The campaign will feature three live-streamed episodes on BMO's new Twitch channel (twitch.tv/BMO_NXTLVL) where Frame (@BMO_GRS) will play games and talk financial literacy with some of Canada's most famous and influential gamers including Wardell (twitch.tv/Wardell) and MTashed (twitch.tv/MTashed).

In addition to weekly episodes on topics like monetizing gaming, homeownership and investing, the first season of BMO NXT LVL will feature a dynamic Augmented Reality tour of the GRS' office, social media contests and game-playing across Twitter, Tik Tok and Twitch.

"NXT LVL opens the door for BMO to engage thousands of gamers by entertaining, educating and connecting with them in a way no bank has done before," continued Neable. "The Twitch platform is immersive and personal and it's an incredible opportunity to continue to authentically connect with customers, provide value to viewers in an entertaining way and help customers make real financial progress."

Tune in to BMO NXL LVL live streams at twitch.tv/BMO_NXTLVL and follow @BMO_GRS.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: For all gaming press inquiries, please contact Matt Levitan at [email protected]; For BMO media relations, please contact Kate Simandl at [email protected]