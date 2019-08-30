BMO Bank of Montreal Named Best Commercial Bank in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO has been awarded Best Commercial Bank in Canada, 2019 by World Finance Magazine. BMO has received the distinction from the international publication for five consecutive years.

The 2019 World Finance Banking Awards recognized BMO's strong client centric strategy, investment in digitization, diverse product offering and holistic understanding of its commercial clients' banking needs.

"Being recognized as the best commercial bank in Canada for five consecutive years speaks to our ability to keep our clients at the heart of everything we do. Our expertise and commitment to staying current on the latest industry trends allows us to tailor our breadth of products and services to meet the evolving and unique needs of our clients," said Andrew Irvine, Head, Business Banking, BMO Bank of Montreal. "But we're not standing still and are working to serve the business market in Canada by providing a more holistic banking experience for clients across our teams."

The annual World Finance Banking Awards recognize industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams and distinguished organizations which represent the benchmark of achievement and best practices in a variety of fields. Award winners and nominees are selected by a judging panel of financial journalists as well as by readers and subscribers of World Finance Magazine.

For more information on BMO Business Banking, please visit bmo.com/business

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Olivia Fraczkowski, Toronto, Olivia.Fraczkowski@bmo.com | (416) 867-3996

Related Links

www.bmo.com

