BMO Asset Management Inc. Launches New Hedged Series for BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today launched a hedged series of BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF on the NEO Exchange further providing clients with options to structure their portfolios.

"U.S. Treasury bonds provide lower-risk investment options for investors concerned with equity market volatility," said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management. "Our suite of U.S. Treasury ETFs are segmented by term, offering defensive portfolio building blocks with the flexibility to choose your exposure. With the additional launch, we now offer hedged, unhedged and USD options providing investors with more choice to implement their market and currency views."

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ZTL.F): This ETF is designed to give investors exposure to U.S. Treasuries with greater than 20 years to maturity, providing a flight-to-safety trade while mitigating currency impact.

The offering of the new ETF series has closed, and it will begin trading on the NEO Exchange today.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if any) all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

