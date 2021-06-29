Mr. Adatia will join BMO AM Canada's Executive Committee and be responsible for investment strategy and risk management. He will oversee the investment team on asset allocation, portfolio structure, and fund strategies across all traditional asset classes, and investment functions, including Trading, Portfolio Analytics and Investment Governance.

"We are delighted to have Sadiq join Team BMO," said Ms. Mitchem. "Sadiq's knowledge and expertise will help us deepen our overall advantage in wealth management and grow our asset management business. We look forward to him taking on this important role."

BMO is a recognized leader in Exchange Traded Funds having led the market in net inflows for 10 years, with intentions to expand further into the fast-growing alternatives and ESG spaces.

"I look forward to joining BMO. BMO Asset Management is an innovator with a strong client focus and I am excited to being part of a team to support its award-winning products and services," said Mr. Adatia.

Mr. Adatia joins BMO AM from Sun Life Global Investments, where he most recently held the role of Chief Investment Officer. Prior to that, he held investment roles at Russell Investments Canada and Mercer Canada. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Mathematics degree in Actuarial Science & Statistics from the University of Waterloo. He is also a CFA Charterholder and is a Fellow, both of the Society of Actuaries (Investment Specialty Track) and the Canadian Institute of Actuaries.

