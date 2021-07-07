TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced a donation of $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross BC Fires Appeal to support communities and residents affected by the wildfires in British Columbia.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these devasting fires. As British Columbians, we are in this together and are here to help. Our hope is that this support will alleviate some of the difficulties for those impacted and help those that have been displaced," said James Kitamura, Regional President, Personal Banking, British Columbia and Yukon Division, BMO Bank of Montreal.

In addition to this donation, BMO is helping affected customers by offering:

Deferral of payments on certain personal loans and mortgages

Deferral of personal credit card payments

Fast tracking of Creditor Insurance claims for clients whose employment is impacted by the wildfires

No holds on insurance cheques provided they are payable to the customer only and deposited in the Branch

Business banking or commercial clients can also reach out to their BMO relationship manager for support

BMO customers looking for more information are encouraged to visit http://www.bmo.com/relief-program. Customers can also connect in branch or by calling the Customer Contact Centre. Those wishing to help are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross Fires Appeal online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: For News Media Inquiries: Colleen Hamilton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; James Decosimo, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996