TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) released its 2024 ETF Industry Outlook highlighting the continued growth of ETFs in Canada. The Canadian ETF industry is now approaching the $400 billion mark, with Assets Under Management (AUM) of $383 billion at the end of 2023, an increase of $38.4 billion (or 11.3 per cent) from 2022.2 The report highlights what is driving growth of the ETF market and features commentary from BMO GAM's ETF team, who share insights on the market and what investors can expect in 2024.

In 2023, Money Market ETFs (which include traditional money market, High Interest Savings Accounts and ultra short-term bonds) dominated fund flows, gathering another $10 billion in inflows3. In terms of equities, investors focused on traditional broad market exposure ETFs, as well as sector-based funds4. Fixed Income made a comeback after two years of declining returns, with investors focusing on investment grade exposure. The report also noted investors were adding duration to their bond portfolios as yields began to decline in the fourth quarter of 2023.5

"The focus on central banks dominated 2023 and we saw those broader trends playing out among investors, seeing trends accelerate after the Federal Reserve's pivot," said Sara Petrcich, Head of ETF & Structured Solutions, BMO Global Asset Management. "Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, we believe traditional ETFs and new and innovative ETFs offering features that were once only available to high-net-worth investors, like the structured outcome solutions, will continue to drive growth."

As ETF investors seek innovative and increasingly sophisticated solutions, structured outcome products will likely increase in popularity, according to the report. These innovative strategies will be especially important during times of market uncertainty, when downside protection and more predictable outcomes may become more attractive to investors.

Key Themes from BMO's 2024 ETF Industry Outlook

Structured Outcomes:

Managing Risk Through Structured Outcomes: Chris McHaney (Portfolio Manager)

While monetary conditions are expected to ease, if inflation persists and central banks are forced to keep interest rates at elevated levels, this could eventually weigh on equity markets.





Structured Outcome ETFs provide an added level of transparency around investments and how they may perform going forward. Investors wanting to participate in equity market growth, but are still concerned about a potential economic recession, should consider utilizing a Buffer ETF, such as BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF - October (ZOCT) . The ETF provides explicit downside protection, in exchange for a cap on potential upside returns, allowing investors to stay invested in equity markets while maintaining downside protection.





. The ETF provides explicit downside protection, in exchange for a cap on potential upside returns, allowing investors to stay invested in equity markets while maintaining downside protection. Another type of structured outcome ETFs for investors to consider are the Accelerator ETFs, such as BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF (ZUEA), which provides approximately double the price returns (plus dividends), up to a cap, but only single downside exposure. This type of strategy would be suitable for investors that are not concerned with downside protection, but do not see significant growth in equity markets, possibly due to a potential slowdown.

Index Equities:

"The Magnificent Seven" and Beyond: Alfred Lee (Portfolio Manager)

Investors can thank the so called "Magnificent Seven"—Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Amazon, Meta, Tesla and Alphabet - as returns would have been much more muted without their contributions to the broader market returns in 2023. But there are concerns surrounding how much upside potential these mega-cap technology and communications companies may have in 2024.





For investors that are more cautious on the tech sector in general, the BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (ZWT), which focuses on large-cap technology companies, with a call writing overlay in order to generate additional yield, may be a more conservative way to maintain exposure to the tech sector.

Short-Term Bonds:

Cash Is Trash No Longer: Matt Montemurro (Portfolio Manager)

Despite the recovery in risk assets, cash and ultra short-term bond exposure resonated with investors in 2023. Bond markets fluctuated over the year as central banks kept a hawkish tone, despite the Fed and Bank of Canada pausing on rate tightening mid-way through the year. After a rare two-year period of consecutive losses, bond markets finally posted positive returns in 2023. Strong inflows into cash and shorter duration bond ETFs are expected to continue in 2024 as investors take advantage of elevated rates of return, while some investors may seek to have some "dry powder" on hand to take advantage of potential mispricing in the market.

