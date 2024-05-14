BMI Group's Strategic Initiatives Lead to Selection of Port Colborne for Asahi Kasei's Lithium-Ion Separator Plant, Building on Thorold Success

Port Colborne selected for Asahi Kasei's new lithium-ion battery separator plant, reinforcing Ontario's role in the EV supply chain.

Asahi Kasei acquires approximately 200 of 400 acres with adjacent acreage available for commercial and industrial development.

PORT COLBORNE, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the success of the Thorold Multimodal Hub at Niagara Ports, the BMI Group has secured another strategic win for the Niagara region with the selection of Port Colborne for Asahi Kasei's new lithium-ion battery separator plant.

The Thorold Multimodal Hub at Niagara Ports, an award-winning multimodal industrial complex developed by the BMI Group in collaboration with its development partners has attracted significant investments and key industry players, enhancing the region's industrial capabilities.

Building on this success BMI strategically acquired 400 acres in Port Colborne to expand the capability of Niagara Ports.

When the property was shortlisted as a contender, Justus Veldman, BMI Market and Business Development Officer, coordinated a multi-sector team to meet all infrastructural requirements for Asahi Kasei's facility in Port Colborne, reinforcing the region's role as an emerging EV supply chain hub.

This collaborative initiative involving 19 stakeholders—from the City of Port Colborne and the Region of Niagara to the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation and Invest Ontario—culminated in Port Colborne being selected as the site for Asahi Kasei's new facility.

This success underscores the power of multi-sector collaboration in realizing new economic potential. Of the 400 acres, Asahi Kasei has acquired approximately 200 acres with adjacent acreage available for commercial and industrial development, which promises expansive regional growth opportunities.

Paul Veldman, CEO of the BMI Group, emphasized the broader regional impact: "With major investments across Ontario, including GM in St. Catharines, Linimar in Welland, and Asahi Kasei in Port Colborne, Niagara is rapidly emerging as an EV supply chain powerhouse. BMI's Port of Red Rock project will further position Ontario as a leader in the EV sector with the development of the Critical Mineral Corridor connecting lithium mining and refining in the north with manufacturing in the south."

