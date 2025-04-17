BLUETTI Unveils Apex 300: Pre-Launch Access to Next-Gen Energy System Now Open

The Apex 300 is built for a simple start—and ready to scale into a smarter energy ecosystem.

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- BLUETTI, a leading innovator in clean energy storage, has officially opened the pre-order period for its new Apex 300 Energy Storage System (ESS), designed to meet the evolving demands of home backup, off-grid living, and mobile power. Early supporters can access exclusive perks through the BLUETTI pre-launch program running from April 16 to May 7 or join the Apex 300 Global Community. The product will officially debut on Indiegogo at 11:00 AM EDT on May 8.

The Apex 300 is built for a simple start—and ready to scale into a smarter energy ecosystem

The Apex 300 delivers 2,764.8Wh of capacity and 3,840W of continuous power in a compact, plug-and-play design. With dual 120V/240V output, it powers 99% of home appliances—from refrigerators and washing machines to power tools and air conditioners. It is the world's first portable power station with 50A/12,000W pass-through capability and a true 0ms Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), making it ideal for both planned use and emergency response.

Thanks to its ultra-low 20W AC idle drain, the Apex 300 is one of the most efficient systems in its class. It significantly extends runtimes for fridges, CPAP machines, and other critical devices during blackouts. Built with second-generation automotive-grade LiFePO₄ battery cells, the system offers up to 17 years of dependable use.

What makes the Apex 300 stand out is its expandable ecosystem, including:

B300/B300S/B300K batteries – add more energy storage

– add more energy storage SolarX 4K Controller – supports 4,000W solar input

– supports 4,000W solar input AT1 Smart Distribution Box – automates home energy use

– automates home energy use Hub A1/Hub D1 – enable parallel or DC system upgrades

Fully scaled, a triple-unit Apex 300 system with 18 B300K batteries can reach up to 58,000Wh capacity and 11,520W output—enough to run a home for up to a week. It supports solar input up to 30,720W, integrates with existing rooftop inverters, and offers intelligent control via the BLUETTI App, including smart load prioritization and weather alert modes.

For off-grid or RV setups, the Apex 300 features NEMA TT-30R and 14-50R ports, standard AC outlets, and easy charging via solar panels, EV chargers, gas generators, or vehicle alternators.

About BLUETTI

Founded with a mission to deliver clean, accessible energy to everyone, BLUETTI has become a trusted energy storage brand in over 110 countries. Through programs like LAAF (Lighting An African Family), the company continues to innovate with purpose—bringing sustainable power to homes, remote cabins, and off-grid communities around the world.

Tara Fu

BLUETTI Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC