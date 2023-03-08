VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Starting March 7, BLUETTI, the leading brand in clean energy storage industry, is offering deals on power stations, solar panels and kits for spring outings.

Home Backup Before Hitting The Road

To stop worrying about potential power outages during spring camping, a backup power system at home, like the BLUETTI's AC300&B300 and AC500&B300S is a must-have. The AC300 comes with a 3000W inverter and supports four B300 LFP batteries for a maximum capacity of 12288Wh. While the AC500 is even more robust to deliver 5000W power and have a massive 18.4kWh storage with six B300S modules.

With a UPS feature, AC300 and AC500 power systems can give travelers peace of mind when away for several days. Once power outages occur, they can detect and switch over in 20ms to keep the house running as usual.

Mobile Solar Power for Longer Playtime

The EB3A and EB70S portable solar generators can certainly provide enough power needed and prolong happy time in the wild. They are both handy and powerful enough: EB3A can supply 600W from its 268Wh LFP battery to 9 different devices. While, EB70S, for 800W, 716Wh. If the above two starter solar generators don't fulfill the increasing needs, meet the AC200Max and AC200P. They perfectly balance capacity and mobility. Besides their integrated 2000Wh battery, they can connect with B230 or B300 expansion battery for a larger capacity. The 2000W power output is also sufficient for the charging of most common devices.

Even if the solar generators are depleted, they can be quickly replenished by fast solar charging via BLUETTI portable solar panels. All BLUETTI panels, including PV120, PV200, PV350, use monocrystalline cells with up to 23.4% efficiency. They are IP65 rated for water nd. Moreover, PV420, the latest addition, It has hit the shelf on BLUETTI's official website on February 28, 2023.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ca/.

