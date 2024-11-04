BLUETTI Black Friday Sneak Peek: Exclusive Offers on Portable Power Stations for Home and Outdoor Fun!

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- With Black Friday 2024 approaching, BLUETTI Canada is set to launch a pre-sale from November 4th to 11th, with incredible discounts on portable power stations. The highly anticipated BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 will be available for pre-sale starting November 12th, bringing innovative power solutions ideal for emergency backups, off-grid living, and more.

Meet the New BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Generator

The Elite 200 V2 is an upgraded successor to the AC200P, known for its compact design and advanced performance. With a 2,073.6Wh capacity and a 2,600W output, this power station packs twice the power in a unit half its size. Built with automotive-grade LiFePO4 batteries, it promises over 6,000 cycles—lasting up to 17 years. Its efficient charging and low power consumption make it perfect for camping, RVing, and home backup. Early-bird discounts for the Elite 200 V2 will be available on BLUETTI's website and Amazon from November 12th.

BLUETTI Portable Power Solutions on Black Friday Sale

For power outage backup:

AC300 + B300K (3,000W/2,764.8Wh): A scalable home backup solution for essentials, available at $2,599 CAD.

A scalable home backup solution for essentials, available at CAD. AC500 + 2×B300K (5,000W/5,529.6Wh): Provides more power for extended blackouts, priced at $5,699 CAD.

For off-grid living and road trips:

AC200L (2,048Wh/2,400W): Compact power for RVs, vans, campers, and off-grid cabins, available for $1,899 CAD. Add the Charger 1 Alternator Charger for a faster 560W charge, priced at $2,098 CAD.

For camping and light travel:

AC180 (1,152Wh/1,800W): Perfect for trips, it powers a car fridge for over 15 hours, now $849 CAD.

Perfect for trips, it powers a car fridge for over 15 hours, now CAD. AC70 (768Wh/1,000W): A 22lbs powerhouse for camping and photography, priced at $549 CAD.

Exciting Black Friday Events From November 4th to December 3rd, BLUETTI is hosting interactive events like "More Bucks, More Luck," prize wheel spins, and spend-to-gift offers. With BLUETTI Bucks, users can win exciting gifts including an AC50B Power Station or PV120S Solar Panel!

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

