Blue Monday and beyond: Sinai Health to host virtual event on youth mental health

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - After a challenging year that saw many youth feeling more isolated, Sinai Health and RBC Foundation are inviting you to join a virtual roundtable discussion about mental health support in the community.

Young adults, caretakers, mentors, activists, and leaders are encouraged to attend the virtual panel on Jan. 18th from 2 to 3 p.m. Guests will be able to submit live questions about mental health, the pandemic and more.

The panelists include:

Erin Latimer , RBC Olympian

, RBC Olympian Dr. Andrew Organek , Staff Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Sinai Health

, Staff Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Sinai Health Allison Dunning , Peer Initiatives Manager, Stella's Place

, Peer Initiatives Manager, Stella's Place Peer Support Workers

"Suicide is the second leading cause of death of young people in North America," said Dr. Bjug Borgundvaag, director of the Schwartz/Reisman Emergency Medicine Institute at Sinai Health. "We want youth to know the medical community is to working hard to improve access through innovative programs like RBC's Pathway to Peers."

Thanks to a transformative $2 million gift from RBC Foundation, Sinai Health launched the RBC Pathway to Peers program in May 2020 at the Schwartz/Reisman Emergency Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The program, believed to be the first-of-its-kind in Ontario, pairs young people between 16 and 29 with a peer support worker who provides comfort, care and information to help them navigate the fast-paced nature of the emergency department.

"Our commitment to helping youth continues to be a priority," said Kris Depencier, Regional President, Greater Toronto, RBC. "It is our collective responsibility to ensure youth struggling with mental health receive the help they need, when they need it."

The Peer Supporter role was developed with the help of staff at the Schwartz/Reisman Emergency Centre, and through a partnership with Stella's Place, a community agency that provides peer support to young adults experiencing mental health issues.

For more information on how to participate, go to supportsinai.ca/rbcpathwaytopeers.

