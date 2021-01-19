Blind handyman Chris Judge hits the road for Season four of AMI's Eyes for the Job

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - He's back! Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today that Eyes for the Job, starring Chris Judge, returns Tuesday, February 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv.

In Season four of Eyes for the Job, viewers follow handyman Chris Judge, who is blind, along with co-host Erwan Fresq, as they take on do-it-yourself projects in their community with help from their travelling workshop in a converted camper van. From renovating kitchens and home offices to backyards and basements, Chris and Erwan tackle DIY with a smile.

In the premiere episode on Tuesday, February 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv, Chris and Erwan revitalize a deck and yard space, and help homeowner Darren overcome his fear of home maintenance. Future instalments of the 13-episode season include kitchen, home office and community garden renovations around Nova Scotia. Along the way, Chris offers tips and tricks to successful DIY for members of the blind and partially sighted community.

"Chris Judge is a bona fide superstar," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development and Programming, AMI-tv/AMI-audio. "Viewers will love the rapport between he and Erwan and, I hope, will take Chris' lead and gain the confidence to complete their own projects."

"I want viewers to be entertained when they tune in to Eyes for the Job," says host Chris Judge. "I also want them to realize, 'Hey, with the proper planning and forethought, I can tackle these projects too.'"

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Season four of Eyes for the Job features Integrated Described Video (IDV) making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

Host Chris Judge

Born the son of a carpenter, Chris' interest in building started at a young age. Always eager to learn new skills, that interest grew into a passion for carpentry and other do-it-yourself projects, making Chris a lifelong handyman. He brings a unique perspective to the show as he was also born blind and will share some of his accessibility tips in the hopes of inspiring other individuals who are blind or partially sighted to get creative and try some DIY projects of their own.

Eyes for the Job returns Tuesday, February 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream past seasons on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App.

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than 10 million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

