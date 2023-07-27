BLACK-LED ORGANIZATIONS AND CORPORATIONS URGE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO PRUDENTLY ALLOCATE THE $97M FUNDING FOR EFFECTIVE REFUGEE INTEGRATION

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - A coalition of Black-led organizations and corporations are steadfast in their call for the Federal Government to prudently allocate the $97 million funding to ensure the effective and long-term integration of refugees. While acknowledging the commendable efforts of other black-led organizations in supporting newcomers to Canada, leaders of this coalition recognize the need for sustainable solutions that extend beyond immediate short-term assistance.

Black-led organizations like Tropicana Community Services, the Ontario intermediary for the Federal Government's Supporting Black Canadian Initiative (SBCCI), have been at the forefront of providing essential support to asylum seekers in Toronto and across the country. Tropicana Community Services has worked very closely with the other SBCCI intermediaries, including the Black Business Initiative (BBI) in Nova Scotia, Africa Centre in Alberta, and Groupe 3737 in Quebec, to strengthen the capacity of the very kinds of culturally competent organizations that Black, Africa and Caribbean newcomers will need to facilitate and support their integration into the Canadian society.

With granted 900 Black-led organizations and corporations, this collective believes that long-term solutions are crucial to addressing the challenges faced by asylum seekers in Toronto and other parts of Canada. There is an opportunity to invest in programs and initiatives beyond short-term support, focusing on comprehensive integration support that helps newcomers thrive as they choose what part of Canada to settle in and call home.

Quotes

"My team and I are driven by an unwavering commitment to empowering and uplifting individuals from diverse backgrounds. Our collaboration with the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative exemplifies our shared vision for aiding Black, African and Caribbean people in overcoming barriers to their progress. Extending that wrap-around support to facilitate sustainable refugee integration that asylum seekers in Toronto and beyond can find their footing, thrive, and become valued contributors to the fabric of Canadian society." - Raymond Guiste, CEO of Tropicana Community Services.

"Immigration has proven to be one of the most powerful drivers of economic development in Canada, enriching our nation with diverse skills, talents, and resilience. As we welcome asylum seekers seeking refuge within our borders, we must recognize the immense potential they bring to our communities. Effectively integrating these individuals is not just a moral imperative, but a strategic one. By providing them with the necessary support and resources to thrive, we unlock a wellspring of innovation, creativity, and untapped talent that will further bolster our country's growth and prosperity." - Tiffany Callender, CEO, Federation of African Canadian Economics.

"The successful integration of refugees is a collective responsibility, and we are committed to fostering a more secure and inclusive future for all. Together as business leaders within the black community, we aim to build a protective shield of support and opportunities, empowering asylum seekers to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the diverse tapestry of Canadian society." - Claudette McGowan, CEO, Protexxa and Co-Founder of the Firehood.

About SBCCI:

Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI) is a federally funded government program to build the capacity of Black-led grassroots and non-profit organizations that serve Canada's Black communities. SBCCI, with 900 granted Black-led organizations, is committed to advancing the interests and welfare of Black communities across Canada. SBCCI strives to empower and uplift individuals through advocacy, education, and collaboration with various stakeholders to create positive, lasting change.

