BIXI'S POPULARITY CONTINUES TO GROW: RECORD-BREAKING RIDERSHIP NUMBERS IN MAY

MONTREAL, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The bike-sharing service is growing in popularity in the Greater Montreal area, as BIXI sees record-breaking ridership numbers after just seven weeks of activity. In May alone, over 1,586,000 trips were taken on a BIXI – a new record!

Urban transit and environmental challenges are a reality for numerous cities around the world. BIXI is offering an active mobility solution that is extremely popular with local residents, helping to reduce climate change and improve transportation in the city.

The 2023 season kicked off on April 13 and the results have already proven to be exceptional, with several records broken as of May 31:

A general increase of 36% in ridership numbers compared to last year and a 74% increase compared to 2021.

A 43% increase in membership numbers compared to the same time last year.

A daily average of 51,176 trips in May, which is a 24% increase compared to 2022.

A record number of 67,000 trips taken in a single day, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 . The previous record was 59,728 trips on June 11, 2022 .

ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT AND DEPOT STATIONS

In order to better meet the growing demand, BIXI has doubled the number of depot stations with an unlimited capacity for taking back bikes. Other depot stations will be added over the coming days and weeks, which will bring the number from 5 stations (in 2022) to 28 in 2023. The list of depot stations can be found online.

BIXI will also be updating its equipment, adding more staff on the road and gradually adding nearly 1,500 additional docking points for bikes in areas with the highest demand. In April, the City of Montreal ordered 36 new electric stations and 414 electric bikes, which will be added to the network as they come in.

A STRATEGIC DEPLOYMENT

The strategic deployment of stations and bike networks contributes to the quality of the BIXI service and is a testament to its continued success over the past 15 years. The BIXI mobile app allows users to see the number of bikes available at each station in real time, which helps them plan their trips accordingly.

Since its launch, BIXI has won over thousands of bike enthusiasts, contributing to active transport and making a remarkable difference in the city's environmental footprint. In 2022, nearly 9 million trips were taken by half a million people. In 15 years, approximately 175 million kilometres have been covered, allowing us to avoid the emissions from 35,000 tonnes of CO 2 and 17 million litres of gas.

About BIXI

BIXI Montreal is responsible for managing the bike-sharing system in Montreal, Westmount, Mount Royal, East Montreal, Longueuil, Boucherville and Laval. In 2023, the BIXI network will have 10,000 bikes (including 2,600 electric bikes) and over 865 stations. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada and one of the largest fleets of shared bikes in North America.

