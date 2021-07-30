Bitcoin Well Virtually Opens The Market

Bitcoin Well is an industry leader in the Canadian bitcoin ATM and Fintech sector. Bitcoin ATMs and other non custodial methods are the fastest and safest way to make a bitcoin transaction. Bitcoin Well has spread across Canada with their ever-expanding ATM network and is poised to grow beyond local borders with their physical ATMs, innovative software capabilities and service offerings.

"I am incredibly proud to have founded the world's first publicly traded bitcoin ATM company," said Adam O'Brien. "Bitcoin Well has helped set the stage for bitcoin companies in Canada by enabling a greater understanding and accessibility for bitcoin, bringing us closer towards a financially sovereign society". For more information visit: Bitcoinwell.com.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, July 30, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Karen Smola, Director of Marketing, P: 587-735-1570, E: [email protected]

