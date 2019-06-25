Bill C-262 Dead on the Order Paper: Partisanship Over the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

WENDAKE, QC, June 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) deplores that Bill C-262 died on the order paper. The Bill was intended to ensure that Canadian laws comply with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Because of the despicable political partisanship that took precedence over the collective interest, the bill could not be passed by the Senate and then receive royal assent, despite a very reasonable delay of more than a year spent in this institution.

"History is repeating itself; our rights are once again being put aside. Some would say we will have to wait on the election to carry on with the fight that stops with the defeat of C-262. Be that as it may, no matter what the outcome of the election may be, we have invested too much already for any government to take us back to square one," says AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

Bill C-262 was introduced on April 21, 2016 by NDP MP Roméo Saganash. The AFNQL would like to salute his dedication and tireless work in defending the rights and interests of Indigenous Peoples.

The vices of partisanship to which our rights are subjected give us the energy to maintain our commitment to do what is right for the respect of the fundamental rights of our peoples.

