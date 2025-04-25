WENDAKE, QC, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with great concern that the Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador (AFNQL) has taken note of Bill 97, An Act mainly to modernize the forest regime, introduced on April 23, 2025.

The openness shown by the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests during meetings prior to the introduction of the bill does not seem to be reflected in the proposed legislation. The AFNQL even notes that, in some respects, a position contrary to the recommendations made by First Nations communities and organizations has been chosen.

"The wording of the bill presented on April 23 is extremely surprising and disappointing, especially since we have been discussing this with the minister for over a year and have made clear recommendations that have not been considered. These recommendations, in addition to being based on the expertise of our First Nations, are grounded in the inherent rights of our territories," said AFNQL Chief Francis Verreault-Paul.

It should be noted that the bill was introduced while a historic delegation of Chiefs was at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues to defend these rights.

The implementation of a policy for consulting Indigenous communities, as provided for in the bill, cannot alone resolve issues of governance, benefit sharing, respect for rights, and protection of biodiversity.

"Our future is inextricably linked to that of our territories, and the process at this stage has shown a failure to recognize our expertise, which combines modern science and ancestral knowledge. In a context of economic uncertainty where we must work together more than ever, this bill cannot bypass us," said AFNQL Chief Francis Verreault-Paul.

