WENDAKE, QC, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador (AFNQL) would like to congratulate the newly elected Premier, Mr. Mark Carney.

In the aftermath of an election campaign in which First Nations issues were relegated to the background, it is appropriate to reiterate the need to continue working towards reconciliation.

The AFNQL's priorities as expressed at the start of the campaign remain :

Self-determination and sovereignty – Supporting and acknowledging governance, indigenous rights and title, and development by and for First Nations.





Supporting and acknowledging governance, indigenous rights and title, and development by and for First Nations. Reconciliation – Develop concrete legislative and economic reconciliation measures.





Develop concrete legislative and economic reconciliation measures. Implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) – Fully implement the UNDRIP in all federal policies.

"I wish to emphasize legislative reconciliation, which I sincerely believe is possible. It will, however, require the establishment of genuine channels for Nation-to-Nation dialogue, based on listening and a mutual desire to work together," says AFNQL Chief Francis Verreault-Paul.

By becoming Prime Minister, Mark Carney has become the federal guardian of this transformation in our relationship. This opportunity, however, requires constant commitment, and begins with a focus on these priority issues.

The AFNQL is ready to work closely with the new government to ensure that these priorities are addressed. We hope the new administration will be a partner in building a future where First Nations occupy their rightful place.

About the AFNQL: The Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations of Québec and Labrador. www.apnql.com

