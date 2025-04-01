WENDAKE, QC, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - With the federal election campaign in full swing, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) officially enters the political arena to make the voices and priorities of First Nations heard. Its new Chief, Francis Verreault-Paul, will use the campaign to raise awareness among political parties, candidates and the general public of the urgent need for a clear commitment to First Nations.

"We are asking all parties to make a concrete commitment: to respect our rights, to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and to advance priority issues such as housing and infrastructure, public safety, education and self-determination," said Chief Francis Verreault-Paul. "We are at a turning point where fundamental decisions have to be made for our future. First Nations must be involved in these political and economic discussions and decisions."

The AFNQL's priorities for the federal campaign revolve around three main areas:

Self-determination and sovereignty – Supporting and recognizing governance, aboriginal rights and titles, and development by and for First Nations.

– Supporting and recognizing governance, aboriginal rights and titles, and development by and for First Nations. Reconciliation – Develop concrete legislative and economic reconciliation measures.

– Develop concrete legislative and economic reconciliation measures. Implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) – Fully implement the UNDRIP in all federal policies.

Other key priorities include:

Honor and continue to implement regional education agreements;

Support initiatives led by First Nations in climate action and community resilience;

Immediately negotiate an agreement on the reform of First Nations child and family services;

Legislate against cultural appropriation and self-identification, including in government procurement processes.

Meeting with the Chiefs' Table

Throughout the campaign, the AFNQL will implement a series of political and public initiatives to engage the parties and candidates. Chief Verreault-Paul invites the party leaders to meet with First Nations leaders and to respond clearly to the expectations of the 10 Nations in Quebec-Labrador.

"This election is an opportunity to remind everyone that reconciliation is not a slogan, it's a responsibility," added AFNQL Chief Verreault-Paul. "First Nations are sovereign peoples with the right to self-determination. "

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

