TORONTO, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win™ is back starting today with exciting prizes available to be won including cars, a boat, cruises, vacations, electronics, gift cards, millions of coffee and food prizes, a Tims Financial $10,000 Daily Jackpot prize, and many more!

"Our annual Roll Up To Win™ contest is back and to celebrate our 60th anniversary we wanted to make it one of the most exciting ever with new prizes that guests will love," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"This year's prize lineup includes the chance to win one of 10 new all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles, a 2024 Tracker Targa 18 WT boat and trailer, Princess® Cruises prizes, Hilton hotel vacations, TVs, smartphones, great gift cards, plus over 14 million Tims prizes including free coffees, donuts, 10-Pack Timbits®, and Tims Rewards Points."

How to play Roll Up To Win™:

Tims Rewards members can earn 1 Roll for each eligible purchase of a hot or cold beverage, breakfast sandwich or wrap, or lunch and dinner food items – just be sure to scan for Tims Rewards before paying, use Scan & Pay, or place a Mobile Order for Pickup or Delivery through the Tims app to earn rolls.





Guests can also earn bonus Rolls via the Tims® Mastercard®, powered by Neo Financial™. Once per day, guests can earn one bonus Roll on transactions made with a Tims® Mastercard®, while guests who apply for a new Tims® Mastercard® will get 60 bonus Rolls upon account opening**.





, powered by Neo Financial™. Once per day, guests can earn one bonus Roll on transactions made with a Tims Mastercard , while guests who apply for a new Tims Mastercard will get 60 bonus Rolls upon account opening**. To reveal your Rolls, use the Tims app or visit rolluptowin.ca for a chance to win. To play Roll Up To Win™ on the Tims app, please ensure you have downloaded the latest version of the app.

Prizes available to be won during this year's Roll Up To Win™ contest include:

Tims Financial $10,000 Daily Jackpot prize in Mastercard® Prepaid Cards – 40 to be won

Daily Jackpot prize in Mastercard Prepaid Cards – 40 to be won 2024 Tracker Targa 18 WT Boat & Trailer – one to be won

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S All-Wheel Drive – 10 to be won

6 Night Vacation at any Hilton hotel – 30 to be won

Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex® - 75 to be won

Princess® Cruises promotional cards towards a 4-7 day cruise – 5 to be won

Cruises promotional cards towards a 4-7 day cruise – 5 to be won 2 Night Weekend Getaway at any Hilton hotel – 30 to be won

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Smartphone – 125 to be won

Journie $1,000 Gas Gift Card – 10 to be won

Gas Gift Card – 10 to be won Samsung 55" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV CU7000 – 125 to be won

Sportsnet+ Premium 6 Month Subscription – 125,000 to be won

Skullcandy Crusher Evo® Sensory Bass Headphones – 200 to be won

Roku® Streambar™ - 530 to be won

Streambar™ - 530 to be won Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass – 750 to be won

Fujifilm Instax® Mini 12 Instant Camera + Film Bundle – 700 to be won

Fujifilm Instax® Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer + Film Bundle – 500 to be won

$100 Home Hardware eGift Card- 500 to be won

Home Hardware eGift Card- 500 to be won The Beaver Inflatable Pool Float – 1,000 to be won

6-Month Subscription to the SiriusXM app – 400,000 to be won

$50 Bass Pro Shops Digital E-Gift Code – 700 to be won

Skullcandy Dime® 3 True Wireless Earbuds – 200 to be won

3 True Wireless Earbuds – 200 to be won 3-Month Subscription to The Athletic – 500,000 to be won

$25 Skullcandy Gift Card & Free Shipping – 100,000 to be won

$20 DoorDash Gift Card – 21,250 to be won

$20 off your Instacart grocery order of $50 or more – 25,000 to be won

off your Instacart grocery order of or more – 25,000 to be won Crave Basic with Ads subscription - 2 months on us – 100,000 to be won

Free Cineplex® Store Digital Rental Code – 70,000 to be won

5¢/L discount on your next 100L of gas with Journie Rewards – 500,000 to be won

Tims Coffee prizes – 9,547,390 to be won

prizes – 9,547,390 to be won Tims Donuts prizes – 2,028,820 to be won

10-Pack Timbits™ - 358,027 to be won

$60 Tims Gift Card – 16,000 to be won

– 16,000 to be won 600 Tims Rewards Points – 126,575 to be won

160 Tims Rewards Points – 1,012,602 to be won

60 Tims Rewards Points – 1,392,328 to be won

60th Roll Reveal Prize - $10 Home Hardware Promo Code – 10,000 to be won

60th Roll Reveal Prize - $10 Tims Gift Card – 80,000 to be won

60th Roll Reveal Prize - $10 Rakuten Cash – 110,000 to be won

Roll Reveal Prize - Rakuten Cash – 110,000 to be won 60th Roll Reveal Prize - The Bay $10 Promotional e-Gift Card - 120,000 to be won

For the full list of prizes and details and more contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca.

Roll Up To Win™ is open to registered Tims Rewards members in Canada only, aged 13+ (14+ in Quebec). No purchase necessary. No purchase mail-in method of entry also available. Void where prohibited. Prizes available will decrease as they are revealed and claimed. Prizes may not be exactly as shown. Skill-testing question required. All rolls must be revealed on or before April 12, 2024, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. All coffee , Donut and 10-Pack Timbits® Prize Offers must be redeemed on or before April 17, 2024, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Other conditions apply; visit our official Rules and Regulations at www.timhortons.ca/rutw-rules for more information.

1 x 60th Roll Reveal Prize per guest; Prizes available will decrease as they are revealed and claimed.

**The secured version of the Tims® Mastercard® requires successfully funding the Tims® Mastercard® account which may take up to a period of seven (7) business days.

The Tims® Mastercard® powered by Neo Financial™, is issued by ATB Financial pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

