Bidding opens today for the 2022 Ontario Science Centre eAuction

Visit eauction.ontariosciencecentre.ca between 10 a.m. ET on September 29 and 9:30 p.m. ET on October 6 to bid on an amazing selection of exciting and exclusive items, ranging from travel and tech packages to sports and science-themed experiences. Bid on: a magical winter adventure to Reykjavik, Iceland; a private screening in the iconic Ontario Science Centre OMNIMAX® Theatre; a day of golf at the historic Bigwin Island Golf Club in Muskoka; tickets to Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs games; a full-access tour of YTV's The Zone; and a day spent test-driving Stella, the first Canadian-made quadruped robot.

Ten original pieces of art inspired by science, technology and nature are also up for auction. Created by Black, Indigenous and artists of colour, as well as artists from the LGBTQ2S+ and Disabled communities, the stunning pieces by these Canadian artists includes sculptures, paintings, mixed media and more. The artists will receive 50 per cent of the winning bids.

The eAuction closes on October 6 during the RBC Innovators Ball, the Ontario Science Centre's 15th annual fundraising gala. Hosted by scientist, author and TV personality Dan Riskin and Science Centre researcher-programmer Walter Stoddard, the event will feature interactive science fun along with presentations by Toronto bat scientist and children's book author Cylita Guy and physician-scientist Julielynn Wong, who uses 3D printing to deliver health-care solutions to outer space.

All proceeds from the eAuction and RBC Innovators Ball will help expand access to the Science Centre's experiences, education programs and learning resources, ensuring today's youth are ready to embrace tomorrow's opportunities.

"Whether it's a memorable visit to our Space Hall, building a roller coaster in KidSpark or learning from science educators during a school program, the Ontario Science Centre is inspiring young minds and sparking innovation," says Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre. "We're grateful to our sponsors and donors for making every one of these moments possible."

"Providing support to institutions like the Ontario Science Centre is crucial to help the next generation of leaders explore and discover innovation," says Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal and Commercial Banking, RBC and three-time Chair of the RBC Innovators Ball. "Our collective prosperity depends on today's young people and their ability to take on the future. That's why we're proud to sponsor this event each year as part of our commitment to help youth reach their full potential."

"I encourage everyone to take part in the Ontario Science Centre eAuction and the RBC Innovators Ball. It's your chance to support world-class educational programming that inspires a love of learning and discovery," says Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "While visiting the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto, Ontarians who stay overnight can claim up to 20 per cent of eligible travel accommodation expenses through Ontario's staycation tax credit."

RBC has served as title sponsor of the Innovators Ball since 2015. Also supporting the 2022 event are pacesetter sponsors Connected, IBM, Interad and TELUS, and media partners Astral, Corus Entertainment, OUTFRONT Media, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star, as well as Allvision, Bell Media, Rogers Sports and Media.

About the RBC Innovators Ball

RBC Innovators Ball is the Ontario Science Centre's signature fundraising gala. Now in its 15th year, the event has raised more than $6.4 million in support of the Science Centre's programs and learning experiences, helping to spark a passion for science and discovery among the next generation of innovators and leaders.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Science Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Science Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 92,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

For further information: Media Contacts: Laura Berkenblit, Communications and Media Relations Officer, 416-676-1941, [email protected]; Vanessa Lu, Manager, Strategic Communications, 416-738-9067, [email protected]