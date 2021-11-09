Bidding now open for Ontario Science Centre's RBC Innovators' Ball eAuction

Bidding opens at 10 a.m. ET on exclusive experiences and science-themed packages. The list of items include a scenic trip to Italy's Amalfi Coast, an opportunity to don a wing-suit through an aerodynamic wind tunnel, a one-on-one chat with investment legend Ira Gluskin, courtside tickets to a Raptors game with signed jerseys, a scavenger hunt at the Science Centre and so much more.

The RBC Innovators' Ball, the Ontario Science Centre's annual fundraiser, will be held for the first time as a virtual event on Thursday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Emceed by scientist, author and TV personality Dan Riskin, this fun-filled and science-packed event will feature a conversation with leaders at MDA, which is developing Canadarm3 for the Lunar Gateway. As well, we'll have a virtual tour of the Science Centre's newest on-site exhibition, Bug Lab; an interactive trivia game with prizes for top scorers; and up-to-the-minute highlights from the eAuction. This engaging livestream event is free and open to everyone.

"We are grateful to our RBC Innovators' Ball and eAuction sponsors and donors. Thanks to their generous support, we can continue to provide in-person and virtual science-based experiences that are accessible to children across the province," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "By doing so, we can help create the lasting fascination for science that powers promising futures."

RBC is proud to be the title sponsor of this event since 2015. "Science and innovation are more critical than ever before," said Co-Chair of eAuction Neil McLaughlin, RBC's Group Head, Personal and Commercial Banking. "RBC is committed to empowering youth to reach their full potential, and we're proud to support institutions like the Science Centre that ignite imaginations and inspire young minds."

Microsoft Canada is also a key supporter of the Science Centre and the RBC Innovators' Ball and eAuction. "At Microsoft Canada, advancing new technologies and driving meaningful innovation is at the forefront of what we do," said Co-Chair of eAuction Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "By supporting the Science Centre, we can give more young people the chance to develop an interest in science and technology – all while being encouraged to ask questions, think critically and stay curious."

Since 2007, the Innovators' Ball has raised more than $6.1 million to help the Science Centre deliver new and accessible science programming to inspire the leaders of tomorrow. To help the Science Centre achieve its goal of inspiring young visitors, visit bidsfortheball.ca to bid on a wide array of items. eAuction bidders are also invited to make donations that will help create in-person and online programming that opens new possibilities for kids of all ages. The eAuction closes at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 18.

RBC Innovators' Ball sponsors:

Title sponsor: RBC

Visionary sponsor: Microsoft Canada

Pacesetter sponsors: IBM, TELUS

Patron sponsors: Cadillac Fairview, CIBC, Deloitte, Ryerson University

Media partners: Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, Bell Media, UB Media, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Rogers Sports and Media, National Post, MobileSyrup.com, blogTO

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

