MONTREAL, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks the official launch of Daffodil Month in Quebec, a Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) initiative that has been held every spring for more than 70 years. As part of this occasion, singer-songwriter and campaign ambassador Amélie Beyries delivered an intimate one-hour concert before an audience of nearly 300 people who gathered at the CHUM's Pierre-Péladeau amphitheater. The daffodil is the symbol adopted by CCS to encourage people to show their support and provide hope to those living with cancer.

Amélie Beyries singing at the Daffodil Month launch event. (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

Beyries performed several songs from her repertoire during her moving performance. The audience was also pleasantly surprised when her good friend, singer Isabelle Boulay, joined her onstage to accompany her in a duet to close the show.

"Music has always been part of my life, but when I got cancer, it allowed me to truly go within and find myself again. It has also been a powerful way to connect with others. That's why it's essential for me to use my voice to support this cause. Thanks to advances in research, which I myself have benefited from during my journey, there is growing hope for people living with cancer. Coming together around the symbol of the daffodil sends a strong message of solidarity and hope." — Amélie Beyries, Quebec Daffodil Month Ambassador.

Every spring, the Daffodil Month campaign raises critical dollars to fund research, deliver cancer support services, and promote public health policies for a healthier nation.

"The generosity of Daffodil Month donors allows us to fund life-saving research projects. While remarkable progress has been made, there is much more to be done. But thanks to our supporters, we can invest in innovative ideas that have the potential to change the future of cancer." — Nadia Wendowsky, Vice-President, Leadership and Corporate Giving, Canadian Cancer Society.

Research funding

Dr. Claude Perreault, one of the researchers funded by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), is at the forefront of research into therapeutic cancer vaccines, a promising approach to transforming the treatment of this disease. Vaccines could offer an alternative to traditional treatments such as chemotherapy, which are often taxing and exhausting for patients. By developing vaccines that can treat cancer in a more targeted manner, Dr. Perreault hopes to not only increase cancer survival rates but improve the quality of life of patients by reducing the side effects of invasive treatments.

"We have never known more about cancer, how to prevent and treat it, and how to improve the quality of life of those living with it than we do now. Cancer research has already helped reduce mortality from the most common cancers, while for others, the solution remains elusive. Moving research forward is a collective effort. The people who support this cause through initiatives like the Canadian Cancer Society's Daffodil Month are the ones making this future possible." — Dr. Claude Perreault.

This Daffodil Month, donate to the Canadian Cancer Society at cancer.ca/daffodil and help hope bloom for people living with cancer.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

Source: Canadian Cancer Society, Valérie Taillon, Communications Manager, 514-518-6295, [email protected]; Information or interview requests: Vanessa Boucher, Account Director, PR & Public Affairs, 514-432-3587, [email protected]