Beware of text messages purporting to be from Hydro-Québec

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites you to be very careful, since text messages have been sent to a number of customers in the company's name. If you receive such a message, do not click on any links it may contain, since these often lead to a fake Web site with the same look and feel as Hydro-Québec's or to an Interac e-transfer site. In either case, be advised that the message is fraudulent.

Please note that the $500 accelerated refund provided for in Bill 34 tabled by the Québec government will not be done via Interac e-transfers. Instead, a credit will be applied to customers' bills in early 2020.

What to do if you receive a fraudulent message

If asked for your credit card number or other confidential information, do not supply any information. Hydro-Québec never communicates with its customers through text messages.

If you clicked on a hyperlink and provided confidential information, contact your financial institution to close your account and report the fraud to the police.

To find out how to recognize a fraudulent message, visit www.hydroquebec.com/fraud-prevention.html.

