Beware of representations by Batama Investments Ltd.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) cautions Québec consumers about the representations made by Batama Investments Ltd. on the website www.batamainvestments.com (the "Website").

The Website states that "Batama Investments (BI) is an independent alternative asset management company […] based in Richmond Hill, Canada and Tampa, United States" and "regulated by the A.M.F."

The Website also states that, when filing a complaint, "[…] clients of Batama Investments may also write to the Ombudsman of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers." The website refers to "Marielle Cohen-Branche, Ombudsman of the AMF," and includes postal and Internet addresses similar to those of the AMF.

The AMF wishes to clarify that Batama Investments Ltd. is not registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers. Moreover, no one named Marielle Cohen-Branche is or has ever been employed by the AMF; the www.autorite.qc.ca website address does not refer to a site administered by the AMF; and the postal address indicated on the Website does not match the one used by the AMF.

The AMF is taking the necessary steps to set the record straight.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

Information :

Media only:

Sylvain Théberge: 514-940-2176

Information Centre:

Québec City: 418-525-0337

Montréal: 514-395-0337

Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337

Website: www.lautorite.qc.ca

Twitter: @lautorite

Linkedln: Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Related Links

http://www.lautorite.qc.ca/

