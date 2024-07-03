Beware of offers of private loans on fraudulent websites

MONTRÉAL, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") is warning Quebeckers about fraudulent websites that offer private loans with attractive interest rates.

The scam is always the same:

The victims apply for a loan from a fraudulent website

The criminals require certain fees to be paid to "open a file", "pay professional fees" or "pay an insurer in order to secure the loan"

The victims are asked to send the fees by Interac transfer to various e-mail addresses, including personal ones

After paying the fees, the victims never receive the loan funds

Identity theft

Websites used by criminals include:

paolofolco-courtier.ca

landry-courtier.com

courtiercanada.ca

courtier-canada.com

tremblay-solutions.ca

sirois-finance.ca

Some fraudulent websites are counterfeit sites that use the names of actual representatives and/or firms registered with the AMF, which can cause confusion. For example:

Paolo Folco has been registered in mortgage brokerage since February 1, 2013 and in insurance of persons since August 19, 2014

has been registered in mortgage brokerage since and in insurance of persons since Bruno Landry Courtier Assurance-crédit inc. has been registered in commercial-lines damage insurance since March 6, 2003

Tremblay Solutions Financières inc. has been registered in insurance of persons since February 5, 2009

The AMF wishes to emphasize that none of the duly registered representatives and firms listed above solicits or advertises to the public on the aforementioned fraudulent websites.

Furthermore, no firm by the name of "Paolofolco-courtier", "Courtier Canada", "Landry Courtier", or "Sirois Finances" is registered with the AMF.

The AMF also wishes to emphasize that the offering of private loans is not regulated by the AMF. For an individual or firm to offer private loans, it must be registered with the Office de la protection du consommateur.

How to protect yourself

We recommend you perform the following checks and steps before taking out a private loan or purchasing financial products:

For private loans, check with the Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC) to find out whether the individual or firm you're communicating with is registered with the OPC

For financial products, check the Register of firms and individuals authorized to practise or contact the AMF Information Centre to find out whether the individual or firm your communicating with is registered with the AMF

If the individual or firm is registered with the OPC or the AMF, verify the individual's or firm's identity by contacting them using the contact information provided by the OPC or the AMF

Never share your personal information or transfer any money before performing these checks

About the Autorité des marchés financiers

In its role as regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers acts to maintain a financial sector that is dynamic, operates with integrity and warrants public confidence. It regulates, in whole or in part, activities in the following sectors: insurance, securities and derivatives, distribution of financial products and services, deposit institutions, mortgage brokerage and credit assessment.

