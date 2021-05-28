Beware of fraudulent representations by RBCmarkets

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) cautions Québec consumers about fraudulent representations made by RBCmarkets on the website www.rbcmarkets.com. This site and EX 64, also operating under the name RBCmarkets, are in no way associated with the financial institution RBC Royal Bank or its subsidiaries.

RBCmarkets purports to offer consumers the possibility of opening a brokerage account and trading financial products, including foreign currencies (FOREX), cryptocurrencies, stocks and derivatives.

The available facts indicate that Quebeckers are solicited and seemingly able to open an "account." However, consumers actually have no control over the account or site content, which can be manipulated by the fraudsters. Significant financial losses have been reported.

Neither RBCmarkets nor EX 64 is registered with the AMF.

The AMF urges Québec consumers to be very cautious when thinking about investing with companies that solicit them on-line. There is limited recourse against such companies and their executives when they operate outside Canada, which is often the case.

The AMF recommends that Québec consumers perform the following checks and steps before investing through an individual or firm that solicits them:

Find out if the firm or individual involved is duly registered with the AMF by checking the Register of firms and individuals authorized to practise or by contacting the AMF Information Centre

If the firm or individual is registered with the AMF, call them using the phone number listed in the Register to confirm that the solicitation is actually from that firm or individual

with the AMF, call them using the phone number listed in the Register to confirm that the solicitation is actually from that firm or individual If the firm or individual is not registered with the AMF, immediately report the situation to an agent at the AMF Information Centre

with the AMF, immediately report the situation to an agent at the AMF Information Centre Never share personal information or make any payment before performing these checks

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

Information :

Information Centre:

Québec City: 418-525-0337

Montréal: 514-395-0337

Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337

Website: www.lautorite.qc.ca

