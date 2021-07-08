Beware of fraudulent representations by Global Investment Trading

MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) cautions Québec consumers about fraudulent representations being made by Global Investment Trading. On the website liyeplimal.net, this company promises investors who purchase "plans" that they will earn "guaranteed" weekly returns from cryptocurrency trading.

Global Investment Trading solicits Québec investors on social networks, including via the "LiyeplimalCanada" Facebook page. A multi-level marketing structure could be helping to drive consumer interest in this offer.

Global Investment Trading is not registered with the AMF in any capacity whatsoever and therefore is not authorized to act as a securities or derivatives dealer or adviser in Québec

A caution has already been issued regarding this company by the Commission de Surveillance du Marché Financier de l'Afrique Centrale (COSUMAF).

The AMF recommends that Québec consumers perform the following checks and steps before investing through an individual or firm that solicits them:

Check the Register of firms and individuals authorized to practise or contact the AMF Information Centre to find out whether the individual or firm involved is duly registered with the AMF

If the firm or individual is registered with the AMF, call them using the telephone number listed in the Register to confirm that the solicitation is actual from that firm or individual

with the AMF, call them using the telephone number listed in the Register to confirm that the solicitation is actual from that firm or individual If the firm or individual is not registered with the AMF, immediately report the situation to an agent at the AMF Information Centre

with the AMF, immediately report the situation to an agent at the AMF Information Centre Never share personal information or make any payment before performing these checks

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

Information:

Media only:

Sylvain Théberge, 514-940-2176

Information Centre:

Québec City: 418-525-0337

Montréal: 514-95-0337

Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337

Twitter: @lautorite This link will open in a new window

LinkedIn: Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Related Links

http://www.lautorite.qc.ca/

