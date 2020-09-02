MONTRÉAL, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) cautions Québec consumers about claims made by HAWK / TRADING PLEX (@TheCryptHawk) on its Twitter page.

The page states that HAWK / TRADING PLEX is an AMF-registered trader/broker. HAWK / TRADING PLEX is not registered with the AMF in any capacity, and the AMF does not in any way endorse the entity's services.

The AMF is taking the necessary steps to have this information removed.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

Information :

Media only:

Sylvain Théberge: 514-940-2176

Information Centre:

Québec City: 418-525-0337

Montréal: 514-395-0337

Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337

Website: www.lautorite.qc.ca

Twitter: @lautorite

LinkedIn: Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Related Links

http://www.lautorite.qc.ca/

