THUNDER BAY, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - RCMP Central Region Thunder Bay detachment is advising that their phone number, 807-623-2791, has been spoofed and is being used unlawfully to intimidate and defraud victims.

Spoofing is when a scammer uses a device to mask their real phone number and display a different number that does not actually belong to the caller.

Be aware that government agencies, including police:

Will never ask you to make payments using bitcoin or gift cards,

or gift cards, Will not show up to your residence to collect money for a child in jail

Will not ask for your personal information such as your Social Insurance Number (SIN), your date of birth (DOB) or phone number over the phone.

Please also be aware that the RCMP in Ontario is not the police of jurisdiction. In Ontario, the RCMP enforces federal laws, including national security, border integrity, transnational, serious and organized crime and financial crimes such as cybercrime, money laundering and counterfeiting.

If you suspect that you are being scammed, hang up. If you have been a victim of a scam, please report it to your local police. You can also report any scams to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Stay informed about the latest scams.

Protect yourself from spoofing

Never assume that phone numbers appearing on your call display are accurate

Hang up and make the outgoing call when someone claims to be contacting you from your financial institution, service provider, law enforcement or government agency

Call the company or agency in question directly, if you receive a text message or email. Make sure you research their contact information and don't use the information provided in the first message

Never click on links received via text message or email

When visiting a website, always verify the URL and domain to make sure you are on the official website.

With questions or concerns about whether an RCMP police officer from Thunder Bay has or is trying to contact you, call the RCMP Thunder Bay Detachment directly, Monday-Friday, 8 am-4 pm, 807-623-2791.

